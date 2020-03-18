Ready to start trading?

1. Top up the balance of your personal account and go to the “RENT NEW TRADE BOT” section,



2. Select the slots available to rent and get the robot you are interested in. After processing the application, the bot will be available on your Trade panel,



3. Top up the trading balance of the robot. The robot starts working automatically after getting money on the trade balance!



Remember: adding funds to the trade balance is possible only before you start the bot!



At the end of the rental term, the trade balance will be automatically transferred to your personal account in your platform account, and the slot will be available to get again.